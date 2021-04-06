HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,301.67 ($17.01).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON HSV opened at GBX 1,176.55 ($15.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.30. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,117.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,126.97.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

