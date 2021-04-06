Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $56,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 861.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,458 shares of company stock worth $30,910,875. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

HZNP stock opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.35. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.