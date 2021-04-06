H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings of $5.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.41. H&R Block posted earnings of $3.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,991 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,387,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,865. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

