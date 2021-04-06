Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 2,280 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $105,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

