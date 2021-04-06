Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 5,381 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.60.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

