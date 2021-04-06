Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,236 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE AHH opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $44.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.