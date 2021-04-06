Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director David N. Shane purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200 over the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.