Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,371 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after buying an additional 223,972 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after buying an additional 329,461 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,923,000 after buying an additional 537,275 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 802,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after buying an additional 95,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TR opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.87 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

