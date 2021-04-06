Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 28,295 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,295 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,618,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $219.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.82 and a 200-day moving average of $189.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.88 and a 52 week high of $221.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

