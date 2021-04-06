Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 29,005 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,005 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

