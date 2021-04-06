Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 136.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.44.

NYSE:KSU opened at $266.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.24. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $269.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.