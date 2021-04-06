Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 285,000 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dropbox by 965.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4,942.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $27,753,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,512 shares of company stock valued at $994,921 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.