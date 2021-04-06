Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in uniQure were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,018 shares of company stock worth $1,316,971. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QURE. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

