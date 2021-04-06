Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $7.41 Million Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,919 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

