Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $5.10 Million Investment in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Blue Water Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Blue Water Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Water Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Water Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Blue Water Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $512,000.

OTCMKTS BLUWU opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.79.

Blue Water Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

