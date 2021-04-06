Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 150,000 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,850,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,858,000 after buying an additional 1,910,685 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,899,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,432,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 209,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.