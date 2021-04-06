Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HPP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.15.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $27.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

