Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Humana were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Humana by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $413.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.14. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $301.29 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.