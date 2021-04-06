Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.09 ($14.23).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Iberdrola Company Profile

