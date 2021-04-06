ICHI Price Tops $16.86 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $16.86 or 0.00028696 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $45.84 million and approximately $202,907.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00074838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00290166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00106178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.21 or 0.00767822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012397 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,718,140 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.