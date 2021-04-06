Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $62.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. Ichor has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $62.93.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.