IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $83.40

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.40, but opened at $79.94. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $82.79, with a volume of 144 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.49 and a beta of -1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.22.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $146,114.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,328,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,318,000 after purchasing an additional 460,573 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,948,000 after buying an additional 511,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after buying an additional 193,331 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

