Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INCY. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.88.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Incyte will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

