Independent Research Reiterates “€97.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €96.27 ($113.25).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.13.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.