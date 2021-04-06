Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.71. 32,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,205. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.94 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 63,781 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.