Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 1,473,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,707,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPIX)

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective. It develops Brilacidin, a lead drug compound for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection, and COVID-19.

