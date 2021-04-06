InsaneCoin (INSN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 49.8% against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $277,977.27 and approximately $15.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.42 or 0.00480956 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005505 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.33 or 0.04552351 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,309,850 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

