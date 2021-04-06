Insider Buying: MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Buys 6,441 Shares of Stock

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Ian Sutherland purchased 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, with a total value of C$106,727.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,450,700.

MCAN Mortgage stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$413.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.37. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.80.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4191357 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.