Insider Selling: Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CONN traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. 703,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,704. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $681.57 million, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

