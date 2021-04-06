Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $36,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,812,379.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $426,822.57.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $1,004,640.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,006,530.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $909,300.00.

PGNY stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.18 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Progyny by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

