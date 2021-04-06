Insight Protocol Price Tops $0.0077 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $277,371.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00054836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.34 or 0.00686697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00076765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

