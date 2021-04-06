Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,952,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,348 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intel were worth $145,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.18. 306,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,582,211. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $269.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.