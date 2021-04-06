Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 601.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 885,487 shares of company stock valued at $57,588,539. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

