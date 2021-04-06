Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires 147 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,792. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.20. The company has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $289.57 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

