Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,715. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $103.92 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

