Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $257.44. The stock had a trading volume of 100,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,589,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.86 and its 200-day moving average is $204.45. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.