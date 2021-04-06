Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 195 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.9% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5,626.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 902,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $98,845,000 after purchasing an additional 887,010 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.57. The stock had a trading volume of 56,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $79.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

