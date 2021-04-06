Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 396 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 836,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.20. 4,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

