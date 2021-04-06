Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

3/24/2021 – Origin Bancorp had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

3/23/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

3/18/2021 – Origin Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $49.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/9/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

3/5/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

2/23/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

2/9/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

2/5/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,914. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

