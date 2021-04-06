Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 175,833 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,000. Altria Group comprises approximately 5.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 91,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,376,264. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 142.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

