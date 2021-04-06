Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Invests $3.26 Million in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 125,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. Camping World comprises approximately 2.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 307,215 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $10,974,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,809. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,704,080 shares of company stock valued at $66,284,157. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

