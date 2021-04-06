Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 1.7% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after buying an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,838,000 after purchasing an additional 228,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,452. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

