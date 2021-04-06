Investors Buy Large Volume of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Call Options (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,344 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,082% compared to the average daily volume of 283 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

