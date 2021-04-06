Investors Buy Large Volume of The Gap Call Options (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 181,062 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,560% compared to the typical volume of 10,910 call options.

The Gap stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $96,752.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,817.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,757. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Gap by 26.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Gap by 11,950.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.