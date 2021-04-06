ION Tops One Day Trading Volume of $636.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $570,623.39 and $636.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.97 or 0.00305309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031675 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012949 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,561,441 coins and its circulating supply is 13,661,441 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

