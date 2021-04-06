iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report $74.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.60 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $63.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $336.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.23 million to $364.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $420.16 million, with estimates ranging from $376.16 million to $467.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.54.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $136.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,579,000 after purchasing an additional 212,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after buying an additional 420,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after buying an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

