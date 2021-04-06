iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to announce $261.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.92 million to $262.64 million. iRobot reported sales of $192.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,375 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,430,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,116 shares of company stock worth $7,075,921. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRobot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.47. 5,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.99. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

