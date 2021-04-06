iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 478.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

