iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after buying an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.14. 7,317,610 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

