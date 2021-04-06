iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,298 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.95.

